Flow is a typeface 
built for wireframing

Flow - Circular
Flow - Rounded
Flow - Block
Flow is a typeface built for wireframing. It's free and it comes in three weights – circular, rounded and block.

It's not perfect, but neither are your wireframes. Flow has sub-pixels, artifacts, overlaps and other imperfections.

Designing with real content is important, but sometimes we need something more abstract. Flow aims to provide an efficient and flexible way to create abstracted content.